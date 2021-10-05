Bayer recalls Lotrimin, Tinactin anti-fungal powders, sprays

Bayer is voluntarily recalling all unexpired Lotrimin AF and Tinactin spray products with lot numbers beginning with TN, CV or NAA, distributed between September 2018 to September 2021 to the consumer level due to the presence of benzene in some samples of the products.
Benzene is not an ingredient in any of Bayer Consumer Health products. It is important to note that Bayer’s decision to voluntarily recall these products is a precautionary measure and that the levels detected are not expected to cause adverse health consequences in consumers.
Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally and through the skin. Depending on duration and level of exposure, it can result in cancers, including leukemia, blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening. Benzene is found in the environment from natural sources and human activity. Humans around the world are exposed to it from multiple sources and pathways, including inhalation, through the skin and orally. To date, Bayer has no known reports of adverse events related to this recall.
The affected Lotrimin and Tinactin spray products are over-the-counter antifungal products sold individually or in combo packs. The impacted products are the following:
• Lotrimin Anti-Fungal (AF) Athlete’s Foot Powder Spray
• Lotrimin Anti-Fungal Jock Itch (AFJI) Athlete’s Foot Powder Spray
• Lotrimin Anti-Fungal (AF) Athlete’s Foot Deodorant Powder Spray
• Lotrimin AF Athletes Foot Liquid Spray
• Lotrimin AF Athlete’s Foot Daily Prevention Deodorant Powder Spray
• Tinactin Jock Itch (JI) Powder Spray
• Tinactin Athlete’s Foot Deodorant Powder Spray
• Tinactin Athlete’s Foot Powder Spray
• Tinactin Athlete’s Foot Liquid Spray
There are no issues of concern with Lotrimin/Tinactin creams, including Lotrimin Ultra or any other Bayer products. The recalled products are all packaged in aerosol spray cans. The products were distributed in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada and Mexico through a variety of retail channels.
Bayer is also notifying its distributors and retailers and is arranging for returns of all voluntarily recalled products. Consumers may request a refund by visiting www.lotrimin.com or www.tinactin.com and may contact Bayer with questions by calling 1-866-360-3266 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays, Eastern Time.
A photo of the product will be required to receive a refund. After taking your photo and completing the refund process, please discard the product appropriately. Consumers who have the products being recalled should stop using them. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have any questions, concerns or have experienced any problems related to using these aerosol antifungal products.
Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.
To complete and submit the report online, go to: https://bit.ly/3oxW5xa.
For a form to fill out and submit by mail, go to https://bit.ly/3a7RObn or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178.
This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.