Bayer recalls Lotrimin, Tinactin anti-fungal powders, sprays

Bayer is voluntarily recalling all unexpired Lotrimin AF and Tinactin spray products with lot numbers beginning with TN, CV or NAA, distributed between September 2018 to September 2021 to the consumer level due to the presence of benzene in some samples of the products.

Benzene is not an ingredient in any of Bayer Consumer Health products. It is important to note that Bayer’s decision to voluntarily recall these products is a precautionary measure and that the levels detected are not expected to cause adverse health consequences in consumers.

Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally and through the skin. Depending on duration and level of exposure, it can result in cancers, including leukemia, blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening. Benzene is found in the environment from natural sources and human activity. Humans around the world are exposed to it from multiple sources and pathways, including inhalation, through the skin and orally. To date, Bayer has no known reports of adverse events related to this recall.

The affected Lotrimin and Tinactin spray products are over-the-counter antifungal products sold individually or in combo packs. The impacted products are the following: