A planned beef processing facility in northern Mills County will create hundreds of new jobs and other economic benefits to the region, a project spokesperson said.

“We intend to employ a workforce of up to 800 people with an average annual pay of $55,000,” said Ben Hildebrandt, communications director of Cattlemen's Heritage Beef Company LLC.

An economic report produced independently for the company projects $1.1 billion in annual positive economic impacts in southwest Iowa, according to information provided by Hildebrandt.

These impacts would include higher state and local tax revenues. In fact, according to the report, total state and local tax return for each $1 of taxpayer support would be $17.79.

The plant would also help in the retention of Iowa workers and increase rural development, the report said.

“We believe this statement is very important,” Hildebrandt said of the report.

The 132-acre site is planned for the northwest quadrant of the Interstate 29 and Bunge Road intersection, just south of the Pottawattamie-Mills county line.

“We’ve owned the land for several years and it’s the perfect location for our plant,” Hildebrandt said. “The Council Bluffs-Omaha region is in the heart of the meat packing region. You have the workforce, you have the culture, the infrastructure. It’s at the crossroads of significant highways so the product won’t be trucked that far.”

At full capacity, the mid-sized plant should process 2,000 head of cattle per day, half a million per year, Hildebrandt said. There will be just one shift, in the morning, five days a week.

The project recently received a huge financial boost with a $25 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“The USDA grant money through the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program will be used as part of our Cattlemen's Heritage Beef Company start-up costs,” Hildebrandt said.

The company’s grant award was part of $115 million in grants for smaller meat and poultry operators in 17 states. These grants are the latest in a series of awards the Biden administration has made to increase meat and poultry processing, benefiting farmers and providing more job opportunities in largely rural areas, said Tom Vilsack, U.S. ag director, during the grant announcements.

Vilsack, a former governor of Iowa, noted that 7.5% of farms now receive 89% of all farming income. While big operations are important, Vilsack noted, it is also vital for small farmers to receive a greater share of the income in order to reverse population and wealth declines in rural communities.

If not, then the U.S. will see fewer farm families, fewer customers for small town businesses and fewer kids in rural schools, Vilsack said.

"The worst thing of all is parents and grandparents at the coffee table having to hear their children and grandchildren explaining why they are leaving," he said.

Hildebrandt said the company worked more than a year toward obtaining the grant and received the entire amount it applied for.

“We found out not long before the announcement was made,” he said. “It’s very good news. The $25 million grant is positive and significant.”

The plant will operate using new technology. “It will be a true state-of-the-art beef processing facility," Hildebrandt said.

There should not be any odor issue from the facility, according to Hildebrandt.

“We believe it will not be a concern,” he said.

Altogether, including the federal grant, the total cost for the project will be approximately $500 million.

The company is currently waiting on the results of an environmental study that must be approved by Washington, Hildebrandt said. Until then, a groundbreaking date can’t be set.

Nevertheless, Hildebrandt expressed excitement on what the facility will mean to this area.

“It’s going to be a win, win, win situation for the entire region,” he said.