Omaha-Council Bluffs Bridges Out of Poverty recently named Marcus Bell as its new CEO.

Founded in 2016, Bridges Out of Poverty is a nonprofit organization dedicated to breaking the cycle of poverty in the Omaha/Council Bluffs area. Using a new approach to defeating poverty, Omaha Bridges empowers individuals to make changes in their lives to create stability and self-sufficiency.

Marcus Bell succeeds Roger Howard, who announced the search for a successor CEO earlier this year.

"The dedication and efforts of our inspiring staff have truly changed lives. With a solid foundation now in place, the time has come to transition to new leadership that will build upon these accomplishments," Howard said.

Bell most recently served as executive director at 100 Black Men, where he also served as a board member. He brings positivity and a passion for helping others. Bell, who grew up in the Omaha area, long has had a deep interest in giving back.

"I believe that we have the opportunity to defeat poverty in a unique way," he said. "Omaha Bridges is about giving a hand up, not a hand out. By empowering the people we serve with the tools and confidence to transform their lives, we are building a better community.”

Bell brings a solid business background in banking and insurance along with nonprofit and fundraising experience. He steps into the position on Sept. 5.

The selection committee of current Omaha Bridges Out of Poverty board members partnered with ThinkingAhead Executive Search, a Nashville-based firm focused on nonprofit organizations, to find the best fit to lead Bridges forward.

“We are very excited to have Marcus as our new CEO,” Board Chair John Langwith said in a news release. “With his solid business and nonprofit background and his strong connections across our community, we have found the right leader to expand our impact in Omaha and Council Bluffs.”