Berry Law awards $5k scholarship to Pott. County VA director Dooley

Representatives from Berry Law Firm presented a $5,000 scholarship to Rita Dooley, Army veteran, director of Pottawattamie County Veterans Affairs and director of the Southwest Iowa Veterans Coalition Thursday at the Pottawattamie County VA office.

Berry Law awards scholarships to “people like Rita who have served their country,” said John Berry, who presented the scholarship.

“We’re always reaching out to veterans’ families,” he said. “I believe our veterans are our best resource.”

The firm is “empowering veterans in the community to become leaders,” said Berry, who served in Iraq with the Nebraska National Guard.

Dooley, who lives in Council Bluffs but was originally from Texas, served in the U.S. Army from 2012 to 2021. She was a brigade ammunition officer for 334 Brigade Support Battalion of the Iowa Army National Guard and also served as executive officer of the unit. She will use the scholarship to finish her master’s degree in legal studies from American Military University.

“The reason I’m here is my family has a history of military service,” she said.

“My military life has a direct correlation to the person I am today," Dooley said in an essay she submitted to Berry Law to be considered for the scholarship. “Without the military, I would not have the undergraduate degree I hold, the leadership experience and the opportunities it has allowed me.

“Military service started multiple generations ago in my family,” she said. “In fact, I was born at Bitburg Air Force Base in Germany, as my father was active-duty Air Force. My grandfather was drafted into World War II as an infantryman, an uncle was drafted for Vietnam, my father was active duty Air Force during the Gulf War and my older brother is still serving in the Air Force and has experienced Afghanistan multiple times --- which all led me to understand my adult life needed to start with me also signing up to serve my country.”

Dooley participated in the Army Reserve Officer Training Corps while attending the University of Texas at Austin and received academic and life lessons from officers there. She also participated in the Department of Defense Project Global Officer.

“Within this program, I studied the Persian language and culture,” she wrote. “Project GO included a study abroad experience to Tajikistan in which I was paired up with a host family while also attending daily class to enhance my immersive language skills. This experience opened my knowledge to how other people in other places live their lives.”

The family included three children younger than 12 who each spoke three different languages, Dooley wrote.

While in ROTC, Dooley participated in a competition squad that qualified for the International Sandhurst Military Competition at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

“Being a member of the squad required me to become disciplined in managing my academics, along with the rigorous skills and physical training needed for the competition,” she wrote. “Just as Tajikistan opened my experiences of global cultures, the international military competition exposed me to other countries’ military organizations. We got the opportunity to have cultural exchanges between many international cadet organizations to include the Peoples Republic of China, Canada and our squad favorite, Australia.”

Dooley also served as a Military Police officer in the Reserve, where she was one of only five women in her Basic Officer Leaders Course.

“I had to learn to adapt my language and approach to maintain my own peer placement among the class,” she wrote.

“The hardest challenge of the military was experiencing the loss of mentors and peers, losing two childhood friends (who were killed in action) and a peer to self-inflicted demons -- I have grown an immense appreciation for my friends,” Dooley wrote. “The unfortunate reality of the fragility of life has increased my desire to ensure everyone is experiencing their greatest potential in life.”

Dooley has been encouraged by the dedication of the case workers and other personnel at the Pottawattamie County VA.

“What passion they put into their work with vets has been inspiring,” she said.

Dooley was accepted by Creighton University Law School but decided to apply for the VA job instead.

“I didn’t want to wait two years to make a difference,” she said. “My focus is to help veterans use the benefits they received with their service and help them be successful.”

That includes accessing free primary care, prescriptions and other medical care, as well as helping veterans with service-connected disability claims and encouraging them to use their education benefits. Dooley is also working with Iowa Workforce Development to help veterans find work -- and in doing so, provide talent for local employers.

She hopes to convince the Douglas County VA to provide post-traumatic stress disorder at the Pottawattamie County office.

If America takes care of its veterans, young people will be more willing to serve in the military, Dooley said.

