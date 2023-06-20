The Southwest Iowa Transit Agency received the Iowa Department of Transportation’s 2023 Regional Transit System of the Year award.

Kristin Haar, public transit director with the Iowa DOT, said in a news release that the agency used fiscal year 2022 statistics and weighed rides per person in the region, the increase in ridership from 2021 and rides per dollar of operating expense.

“The Iowa DOT was pleased to honor SWITA with the 2023 Regional Transit System of the Year award," Haar said. "SWITA took the top spot among the 16 regional transit agencies in the state. Congratulations to SWITA!”

SWITA serves all residents in Cass, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie and Shelby counties, It has shown growth whereas other transit agencies across the state have seen declining ridership.

In the current fiscal year, SWITA is projected to provide more than 515,000 rides. That's a significant increase from 305,932 rides in fiscal year 2020, 377,547 rides in 2021 and 480,229 rides in 2022.

The agency has also reported in-town routes and taxi rides almost doubling what they were in fiscal year 2015. SWITA had 42,836 tax rides in 2022 and projects to provide more than 55,000 tax rides in fiscal year 2023.

Workforce ridership is another specific area of growth for SWITA. Ridership nearly doubled from fiscal year 2020 at 43,363 rides to fiscal year 2022 at 85,131 rides.

In addition to the system award, SWITA was also recognized with two individual awards from the Iowa Public Transit Association.

The Operations Person of the Year award was presented to SWITA Transit Coordinator Kristen Templeton for the impact she has made on the agency.

A release cites Templeton's "willingness to learn, go-getter attitude and her friendly demeanor." She oversees six transit office staff and around 75 transit drivers, and she also tracks a fleet of about 110 vehicles.

Templeton is one of the first people called when weekend and off-hour issues arise, and she does the majority of the scheduling for the agency.

"It would be near impossible to provide the large number of rides annually here at SWITA without Kristen’s attention to detail, ability to match the right drivers with the right routes and ability to juggle and adjust on the fly when things go wrong, which happens very quickly," SWITA said in a release. "SWITA’s growth has made her job considerably more difficult but she has risen to the challenge and excelled in her role."

The Iowa Public Transit Association also recognized drivers during a meeting last week, including SWITA’s 2023 Driver of the Year, Dean Driskell.

"SWITA would not be able to operate as efficiently and as safely as it does now without the hard work and dedication of all the SWITA transit staff and drivers," the agency said.

To learn more about SWITA's services, visit swita.com or call 712-243-2518 or 1-800-842-8065.