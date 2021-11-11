Bethany Lutheran launches hat and mitten drive for three local charities

Colder days are coming, and Bethany Lutheran Health Services hopes to keep a few more people warm by collecting hats and mittens.

“Through the pandemic and beyond, this community has been so good to us, and now it is our turn to pay it forward,” said Christine Gochenour, marketing and communications coordinator for Bethany. “The residents and staff wanted to give back to Council Bluffs and the surrounding communities.”

New hats and mittens will be collected until Dec. 20 and will be divided among three local nonprofit organizations: Micah House, the Catholic Charities Domestic Violence Shelter and Children’s Square USA.

Those interested in donating are asked to bring their new -- with tags -- hats and mittens to Bethany Heights, 11 Elliott St., Council Bluffs. For more information, contact Gochenour at 712-256-2796.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.