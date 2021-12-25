Bluffs airport to receive $295k grant from infrastructure bill

The Council Bluffs Municipal Airport will receive a $295,000 grant from the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden on Nov. 15.

Just what the local airport can use the money for is unclear, Executive Director Andy Biller said.

“The terms of the grant are not defined yet, so we aren’t to a point where we can say how it will be allocated,” he said.

The grants are expected to be administered in a similar fashion to the FAA’s Airport Improvement Plan grants, Biller said. He thinks it will be renewed annually for five years.

“The Airport (Authority) does annually approve an Airport Improvement Plan,” he said. “In all likelihood, we will go to that plan.”

The plan calls for completing a parallel taxiway started 10 years ago and doing site preparation for an area that would be opened up for private development, Biller said. The airport also has three grants from the Iowa Department of Transportation that haven’t been used. Those would be used for construction of a maintenance facility and installation of new signage, he said.

However, Biller doesn’t know how closely the FAA will follow the AIP grant model.

“AIP allows us to save funds for up to four years before we expend it,” he said.

If it all has to be used in one year, that might limit the projects it could be used for, Biller said. Staff will consult with airport users and work with the Council Bluffs Airport Authority, the FAA and IDOT before making specific plans.

“The FAA and IDOT have been significant funders for the airport for many years,” he said.

When specific terms are ironed out for the federal grant, the FAA will post it on its website so everyone can see it, Biller said.

