After decades of silence, Council Bluffs’ airwaves are again humming with the signal of the city’s own commercial radio station.

KXCB-FM 106.5 Bluffs Country began broadcasting on Feb. 1, 2023, according to station manager Todd Studer. The station, owned by Walnut Media of Omaha, is 1420 AM but has an FM translator, he said.

“Our core country would be ‘90s and 2000s,” Studer said. “We play some current music, and we go back into the ‘80s once in a while for the oldies. You’ll hear some of the same songs you hear on a current country station, but you’ll also hear your favorites.”

The last commercial station based in Council Bluffs was KQKQ, later known as Sweet 98, which moved to Omaha in 1985, according to retired dentist and local historian Richard Warner, who worked at the station from 1971 to 1991.

“KQKQ ‘sneaked’ over to Omaha,’” he said. “One problem: At that time, 51% of programming had to originate in the city of license, which was Council Bluffs. So we pretended we moved to Omaha by moving the business offices there — first to a free-standing building that no longer exists near the med center, then to the old Channel 3 building downtown, then 1001 Farnam on the Mall. We listed our address as that Omaha address. If you won a contest, that’s where you would go to pick up your winnings.

“Meanwhile, the studios remained in a completely unlabeled building at 36th and Broadway — not even a tiny sign, though I wonder what passersby thought about the huge array of odd antennas on the roof and back lot (not to broadcast from, but the studio-transmitter links, two-way radios, network feeds, etc.),” Warner said in an email message.

A local radio station provides a place for local news, a link between local advertisers and their market and an outlet for local sports, he said.

It’s that local aspect that is prompting positive responses to Bluffs Country, Studer said.

“Our focus is Council Bluffs and surrounding communities,” he said. “We believe Council Bluffs has not had as loud a voice as it should” for too long. “That is what has been missing — just that opportunity to get their voice out.

“Council Bluffs is a wonderful community,” he said. “The development that is happening here is exciting, and it’s just going to continue.”

Bluffs Country plans to cover local high school sports, beginning with football, Studer said. He has talked to all of the head high school football coaches and activity directors in Council Bluffs, and they are glad for the opportunity to be heard, he said.

“Every high school in town is going to get five games on the radio this fall,” he said.

The station will then follow up with volleyball, basketball and soccer.

Bluffs Country can cover two games at a time by broadcasting one and livestreaming the other, Studer said. And it does have an app — Bluffs Country — available in the app store.

The station is a Hawkeye affiliate and will carry University of Iowa football games, Studer said.

The station will also do fundraisers, he said. Peggie Sweet, co-host of the morning show with Studer, collected items from local businesses for Midlands Humane Society.

“Walnut wants the listeners involved,” Sweet said. “They can see us and talk to us.”

Bluffs Country also aims to promote local musicians, Studer said. They have had some on as guests, like Kevin Keith, Dan Olson and Jay Allen.

“We’re doing radio the way radio used to be done,” he said.

Studer grew up in Plover and started out working in construction. His first radio job was for a station in Iowa Falls. Since then, he has worked at a station in Pella and at KMA in Shenandoah. He also worked for a media network based in Denver that broadcast the same programming on numerous stations.

“Most stations get their programming — their music programming, anyway — from a network,” he said.

Most recently, Studer was producing — and sometimes hosting — podcasts for local businesses and the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce through his own company, Todd Studer Productions.

“This facility was my podcast studio,” he said. “Walnut had been working for years on getting a station started here.”

Last fall, Studer agreed to lease space to Walnut, then sold them the studio when he became manager. They also purchased his podcasting business, which was renamed Performance Productions. He is overseeing it during the transition.

“Now, they have everything and I’m just the general manager here,” he said.

Sweet grew up in Omaha and became a popular co-host on Sweet 98 in the early 1990s. She then moved to Minnesota, where she worked at a classic rock station, then an active rock station. Active rock stations generally play a mix of new and classic hard rock. She then moved back to Omaha and raised her daughter, and eventually joined Studer doing podcasting and production.