 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Bluffs district wins grant for teacher, paraeducator apprenticeship program

  • 0
061122-cbn-news-teacher-training

Emily Baxter earned an associate's degree in education at Iowa Western Community College and worked as a paraeducator at Bloomer Elementary School while finishing a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Buena Vista University. She was then hired on full time at Bloomer, where she teaches first grade. Last year, she completed a master's degree in reading instruction from Grand Canyon University. Beginning this fall, high school students in the Council Bluffs Community School District will be able to earn certificates as paraeducators and paraeducators will be able to earn bachelor's degrees in education as part of a new apprenticeship program that will help the district cultivate its next generation of educators.

 JOE SHEARER, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

Council Bluffs Community School District has been awarded a $710,000 state grant to launch a teacher and paraeducator registered apprenticeship pilot program, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Thursday.

The grant program will provide opportunities for current high school students and adults to earn paraeducator certificates and associate’s degrees and paraeducators to earn their bachelor’s degrees while learning and working in the classroom. The program will begin this fall for the 2022-23 school year.

“This grant will provide so many wonderful opportunities for us to invest in our current Council Bluffs staff members who have already shown interest and dedication to our students and school community,” Superintendent Vickie Murillo said. “We are pleased to have this extra resource to grow our own future workforce, which is as important as ever.”

Up to 40 of the school district’s current employees and students could be part of the program. The district has established a partnership with Buena Vista University to provide the opportunity for 15 current paraeducators to earn their bachelor’s degrees in education, according to Garry Milbourn, chief of human resources. An additional 15 current paraeducators and 10 high school students would be able to earn their associate’s degrees in early childhood education in partnership with Iowa Western Community College.

People are also reading…

According to Dr. Murillo, the apprenticeship program for education builds on the existing teacher aide apprenticeship Diploma Plus Pathway that was launched this past school year for high school seniors at Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson high schools in partnership with the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation and its Kids & Company school-age childcare program.

Last year, the district had two students who were Early Childhood Education apprentices who worked at Kids & Company outside of school hours, according to Diane Ostrowski, chief communications officer.

“We appreciate the opportunity to be a leader in this strategy to build up the profession,” Milbourn said. “We will use this grant to demonstrate that this investment will help attract interest and develop talent to serve our students.”

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2022 Primary Election updates

2022 Primary Election updates

Pottawattamie County released its first batch of 2022 primary Election results shortly before 8:45 p.m. By 9:45 p.m., all precincts were repor…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Mudslide causes destruction in southern China city

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert