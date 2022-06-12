Bluffs district wins grant for teacher, paraeducator apprenticeship program

Council Bluffs Community School District has been awarded a $710,000 state grant to launch a teacher and paraeducator registered apprenticeship pilot program, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Thursday.

The grant program will provide opportunities for current high school students and adults to earn paraeducator certificates and associate’s degrees and paraeducators to earn their bachelor’s degrees while learning and working in the classroom. The program will begin this fall for the 2022-23 school year.

“This grant will provide so many wonderful opportunities for us to invest in our current Council Bluffs staff members who have already shown interest and dedication to our students and school community,” Superintendent Vickie Murillo said. “We are pleased to have this extra resource to grow our own future workforce, which is as important as ever.”

Up to 40 of the school district’s current employees and students could be part of the program. The district has established a partnership with Buena Vista University to provide the opportunity for 15 current paraeducators to earn their bachelor’s degrees in education, according to Garry Milbourn, chief of human resources. An additional 15 current paraeducators and 10 high school students would be able to earn their associate’s degrees in early childhood education in partnership with Iowa Western Community College.

According to Dr. Murillo, the apprenticeship program for education builds on the existing teacher aide apprenticeship Diploma Plus Pathway that was launched this past school year for high school seniors at Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson high schools in partnership with the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation and its Kids & Company school-age childcare program.

Last year, the district had two students who were Early Childhood Education apprentices who worked at Kids & Company outside of school hours, according to Diane Ostrowski, chief communications officer.

“We appreciate the opportunity to be a leader in this strategy to build up the profession,” Milbourn said. “We will use this grant to demonstrate that this investment will help attract interest and develop talent to serve our students.”

