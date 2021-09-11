Bluffs family lost loved one on 9-11 in World Trade Center

All in all, the family dealt with the loss pretty well, Emmet Tinley said.

“The girls really did very well,” he said. “I think the girls were a help to one another and to others. I was able to handle things to get people through it, and, I think for the most part, they did. There were some tears, but there was an awful lot of laughter and remembrances.”

Of course, nothing makes up for the loss of a loved one.

“We sure miss him,” he said. “He was a lot of fun to be around. Every family has their favorite uncle, and that was Mike in our family.”

Though Mike Tinley and his family had lived out of state while Kathleen Tinley was growing up in Council Bluffs, he was special to her, too. When they were visiting, it seemed like they had only been apart a couple days, she said.

“He just had this big personality,” she said. “He made you feel like you were the center of attention — you were the focus.”

After the attacks, Kathleen Tinley joined a group called Sept. 11 Families for Peaceful Tomorrows.