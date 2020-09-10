Bluffs Farmers Market adapts, perseveres amid pandemic-filled season

With the COVID-19 pandemic in full force rolling into this year’s Farmers Market Council Bluffs season, Jeff Snow said he didn’t have any idea what the outcome would look like.
“At the beginning of the year, I really didn’t know what to expect,” said Snow, director of programming and events for The 712 Initiative, which co-hosts the farmers market with CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs. “Everybody that is involved in farmers markets in general was concerned about whether anyone would come to the market, how safe it would be for the vendors, how safe it would be for the public.”
All told, Snow said the season has been smooth sailing and successful, albeit with a little adjusting here and there. Vendors are spread out more than 10 feet to ensure their own safety, as well as patrons’. Also, the typical Thursday live music performances, family activities and fitness offerings have been wiped from the slate — the market has consisted nearly exclusively of produce and handmade goods sales.
This, however, hasn’t slowed down foot traffic. Snow said that vendors have reported solid profits all around. It’s a season, Snow said, that started later than usual in an effort to figure out the best set up with coronavirus concerns looming.
Typically, the market gears up the first Thursday in May. This year, it kicked off mid-June and is running through the final Thursday in September. This means that area residents still have the opportunity to check out the market located along First Avenue adjacent to Bayliss Park.
The market kicks back up from 4:30-7:30 p.m. today, and will also be held the following two Thursdays.
“I think it, overall, has been a really good year for the market,” Snow said. “Attendance has stayed steady all summer; the feedback I’ve gotten from the vendors is that they have had a really good year for sales. So, I think there’s been a trend in people wanting to be outside, wanting things to do, because a lot of things have just been cancelled.”
Today’s market — and the final Sept. 24 market — features the return of community fitness activities, Snow said. This includes some low-impact exercise and yoga, among other things. Snow said that participants will use chalk paint to create their own workout bubbles to adequately socially distance.
With the Council Bluffs Farmers Market season winding down, Snow hopes to keep the momentum that’s been building throughout the season rolling.
“Our first one was very successful and they’ve continued to be steady,” he said. “Minus having to shorten our season, it’s been a really great season for the farmers market.”
