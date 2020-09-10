Bluffs Farmers Market adapts, perseveres amid pandemic-filled season

With the COVID-19 pandemic in full force rolling into this year’s Farmers Market Council Bluffs season, Jeff Snow said he didn’t have any idea what the outcome would look like.

“At the beginning of the year, I really didn’t know what to expect,” said Snow, director of programming and events for The 712 Initiative, which co-hosts the farmers market with CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs. “Everybody that is involved in farmers markets in general was concerned about whether anyone would come to the market, how safe it would be for the vendors, how safe it would be for the public.”

All told, Snow said the season has been smooth sailing and successful, albeit with a little adjusting here and there. Vendors are spread out more than 10 feet to ensure their own safety, as well as patrons’. Also, the typical Thursday live music performances, family activities and fitness offerings have been wiped from the slate — the market has consisted nearly exclusively of produce and handmade goods sales.

This, however, hasn’t slowed down foot traffic. Snow said that vendors have reported solid profits all around. It’s a season, Snow said, that started later than usual in an effort to figure out the best set up with coronavirus concerns looming.