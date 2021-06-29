Bluffs fire department offers reminders on safe, legal use of fireworks

Those who can’t avoid areas of dense smoke should limit outdoor activity and contact their health care provider if they experience difficulty breathing.

“Please be respectful and consider your neighbors when discharging fireworks,” the department asks on the City of Council Bluffs website. “Many children, adults and pets are frightened or triggered by the loud and unexpected noises of fireworks.”

The Midlands Humane Society recommends that people keep pets that might be afraid of fireworks indoors during a fireworks show.

It’s important to remember that fireworks can only legally be set off from noon until midnight Friday, Saturday and Sunday inside the city limits of Council Bluffs. The person possessing and discharging fireworks must be at least 18 years old.

A fireworks user may only shoot them off on their own property or that of a consenting property owner, according to the fire department.

Fireworks may not be discharged in a C-3 or C-4 commercial district or within 50 feet of another person or structure.

If Pottawattamie County issues a burn ban, the use of fireworks is strictly prohibited.

Any person in violation of the ordinance shall be charged accordingly and assessed a fine of not less than $250.

