Bluffs fire department offers reminders on safe, legal use of fireworks

Since fireworks were legalized again in Iowa in 2017, many more untrained members of the public are using them.
That means everyone needs to keep safety in mind.
To celebrate safely, the Council Bluffs Fire Department recommends following the following safety tips:
• Never light fireworks in your hand or near your face
• Wear protective eyewear
• Make sure other people are out of range before lighting fireworks
• Read labels and instructions before using fireworks
• Light the fireworks on a smooth, flat surface away from a house and flammable materials
• Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of a malfunction or fire
• Always point fireworks toward the sky, never at someone
• Never relight a dud
• After fireworks complete their burning, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding it to prevent a trash fire
• If there is an emergency, dial 911
People who have asthma or respiratory problems should avoid breathing fireworks smoke, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Those who can’t avoid areas of dense smoke should limit outdoor activity and contact their health care provider if they experience difficulty breathing.
“Please be respectful and consider your neighbors when discharging fireworks,” the department asks on the City of Council Bluffs website. “Many children, adults and pets are frightened or triggered by the loud and unexpected noises of fireworks.”
The Midlands Humane Society recommends that people keep pets that might be afraid of fireworks indoors during a fireworks show.
It’s important to remember that fireworks can only legally be set off from noon until midnight Friday, Saturday and Sunday inside the city limits of Council Bluffs. The person possessing and discharging fireworks must be at least 18 years old.
A fireworks user may only shoot them off on their own property or that of a consenting property owner, according to the fire department.
Fireworks may not be discharged in a C-3 or C-4 commercial district or within 50 feet of another person or structure.
If Pottawattamie County issues a burn ban, the use of fireworks is strictly prohibited.
Any person in violation of the ordinance shall be charged accordingly and assessed a fine of not less than $250.