Second-year TradeWorks students taking construction classes at Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln high schools added trusses to a three-bedroom home built in partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs and Builders of the Future on Tuesday, April 25.
top story
Bluffs high school students add truss to Habitat for Humanity home
- Grace Bellinghausen
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A high-caliber wrestling program is coming to the Iowa West Field House in Council Bluffs. It is expected to open in August or September.
The Omaha Streetcar Authority put into writing Monday its commitment to support a future streetcar extension into Council Bluffs.
The 20-year-old last was seen with friends in Iowa City.
Almost 280 athletes, ranging from 8 to 80 years old, entered the Southwest Iowa Special Olympics Track & Field competition on a breezy but…
Four community leaders and a group of nurses in the southwest Iowa will be celebrated Thursday, June 8, during the annual Mercy Heritage Awards.