Bluffs loses beloved local chef, cooking instructor

Plans to go to New York to visit her brother, who has been battling pancreatic cancer, were scrapped.

Elaine told Bob she did not want to be resuscitated, intubated or placed on a ventilator.

Their daughter, Amy, and son-in-law Greg Skolaut, set up a Zoom session with all six of Elaine’s brothers and sisters, Bob said.

“She got to see all of them, she got to talk to all of them,” he said. “She said ‘This is goodbye, because after we’re done, I’m going to have the doctor unplug me.’”

She lasted about two more hours, Bob said.

Bob, an infantryman, and Elaine, an Army nurse, met at Fort Carson, Colorado and spent the first year of their married life in Japan. They moved to Council Bluffs before starting a family. Elaine worked as a school nurse for Council Bluffs Community Schools, an instructor for Jennie Edmundson School of Nursing and an occupational health leader at Jennie Edmundson Hospital. Still, she and Bob found time to run The Pasta Shop, where they sold homemade pasta, sauce, pizza crusts and breadsticks. They also ran a catering service for a while.