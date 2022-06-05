Bluffs maestro strikes chord, wins Licensed Staff Member of the Year

Apparently, Dan Black has struck a chord with a few people.

The orchestra director at Abraham Lincoln High School and Kirn Middle School was named Licensed Staff Member of the Year for Council Bluffs Community School District.

Black develops “positive and productive relationships with students” and creates an atmosphere of “mutual respect and trust,” according to the person who nominated him. In addition, he is able to engage students.

He created the Parent Orchestra event in which parents come to the classroom and are taught to play an instrument by their child.

“Students are at the center of his work and celebration, and it’s obvious that Mr. Black genuinely cares, is passionate about his content and is a highly skilled educator,” his nominator wrote.

He has developed connections with the Omaha Symphony, the Omaha Area Youth Orchestra and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln music faculty. In what is known as the Omaha Symphony Music Mentors program, members of the symphony and the school orchestra sit on stage and play the students’ orchestra music together, Black said.

“That music mentors program is really good for kids,” he said. “We started that program.”

Black encourages students to participate in the Omaha Area Youth Orchestra.

“We usually have some high school and middle school kids play in it each year,” he said.

Last year, students were divided between home and school because of the pandemic, Black said. He created a project that involved students writing their own music and recording it. Students worked in pairs.

“We released 10 albums just with high school orchestra,” he said. “It turned out to be something a lot of other music teachers latched on to, as well,” he said.

The school used Soundtrack, a digital audio work station that is kid-friendly, Black said. The music was shared through MP3s. He thought about publishing it, but limited it to the school district’s Google platform and steered clear of social media to protect students’ privacy.

“I ended up doing documentation projects with kids,” he said. “They got to create video recordings of them playing their music.”

Black later presented nationally and published a 2021 article for the School Band and Orchestra magazine about creating a record label to showcase student work for Little Kids Rock.

“Through Mr. Black’s caring personality, skillful relationship building and expanding promotion of the orchestra program, his classes are growing and the enrollment in the district orchestra program is at an all-time high,” his nominator wrote. “In fact, the string program at Kirn and ALHS will be reaching more than 100 more students per day than when he started five years ago.”

Black grew up around music and took that with him. He played clarinet in band and sang in choir in high school. He also played piano from an early age and later picked up the guitar.

“My family is very musical, and it’s always been part of my life,” he said.

Black’s three brothers participated in music growing up but did not pursue careers in music education. He wanted to teach music so “I could create a story better than what I experienced,” he said.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in music education at University of Northern Iowa. His first teaching job was as a band director for grades 6-12 in Springville, where he stayed for three years. He also taught in Nebraska City, Nebraska for one year and Red Oak for five years.

Black “loved teaching in Red Oak,” but decided to earn a master’s degree in school leadership at UNI.

“I thought I was either going to become a principal or do something new in music education,” he said. “At the time, I was thinking a principalship was where it was all going. I have a lot of fun brainstorming new approaches.”

Black was on the board of the Music Education Association and was a member of the National Association for Music Education and the Iowa Alliance for Arts Education and was involved in developing new fine arts standards for the State of Iowa.

Ultimately, music education won out.

“Being a principal is an all-consuming job,” Black said. “I decided there was still more work to do in arts education and I was suited for that work.

“I love teaching orchestra in Council Bluffs,” he said. “That’s because, in orchestra, we get to talk about music in really cool ways. I love teaching in Council Bluffs just because I’m so well supported in being an innovative educator.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.