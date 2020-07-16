Bluffs man escapes truck fire

A Council Bluffs man escaped injury after a truck he was driving caught fire Tuesday.
The Cass County (Nebraska) Sheriff's Office reported that deputies and Plattsmouth Fire and Rescue responded to a vehicle fire in the area of Webster Boulevard and Oreapolis Road in Plattsmouth around 12:59 p.m. Tuesday. Justin Glenn, 29, of Council Bluffs reportedly told deputies that he was pulling a horse trailer and pulled over after he noticed smoke coming from under the hood of the truck. Glenn was able to get out of the truck before it totally caught fire, sheriff's reports stated.
Plattsmouth firefighters were able to put the fire out.
