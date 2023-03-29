A Council Bluffs man was sentenced last week to 12 years in prison, following his guilty pleas to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and escape.

According to court documents, Keven Leroy Spanel, 59, distributed methamphetamine in the Council Bluffs and Omaha metro areas. In early 2022, Spanel was arrested carrying a firearm, which he used to protect himself and his drug trafficking activities.

In July 2022, while on temporary release to attend a doctor’s appointment, Spanel escaped on foot by threatening the transportation driver with a screwdriver. Spanel was apprehended five days later by the Council Bluffs Police Department.

After his prison term, Spanel will be on supervised release for five years.