Bluffs man injured in Omaha wreck
Crime graphic
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

A Council Bluffs man was injured in a one-car crash early Wednesday in Omaha.

Jacob Whaley, 22, was westbound on Abbott Drive at 1:35 a.m. in a black 2009 Mazda3 sedan when he missed a curve at Riverfront Drive, according to a report from the Omaha Police Department. His vehicle left the road and struck a concrete barrier.

Whaley suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

