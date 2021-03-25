Bluffs man injured in Omaha wreck

A Council Bluffs man was injured in a one-car crash early Wednesday in Omaha.
Jacob Whaley, 22, was westbound on Abbott Drive at 1:35 a.m. in a black 2009 Mazda3 sedan when he missed a curve at Riverfront Drive, according to a report from the Omaha Police Department. His vehicle left the road and struck a concrete barrier.
Whaley suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
