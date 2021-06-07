Bluffs man injured Sunday in stabbing; suspect arrested

A Council Bluffs man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that took place Sunday night in the area of 21st Street and Third Avenue in Council Bluffs.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing at 10:44 p.m., according to a press release from the Council Bluffs Police Department. On arrival, they found the victim, a 39-year-old Council Bluffs man, with several lacerations located on his upper torso. He was transported to a local area trauma center.

Police also located a possible suspect, Dennis Ruppe, 50, of Council Bluffs. Ruppe was treated on the scene for a small laceration to his hand. He was then transported to the Council Bluffs Police Department.

Detectives conducted interviews of witnesses and the victim, the department said. Ruppe was placed under arrest for attempted murder, willful injury, aggravated assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief and booked into the Pottawattamie County Jail, the press release stated.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Council Bluffs Police Criminal Investigation Division at 712-328-4728.

