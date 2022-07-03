Bluffs man joins other area residents who have won Iowa Lottery prizes

A Council Bluffs man has won a $50,000 lottery prize.

At least five Council Bluffs residents have won prizes in Iowa Lottery games since April 2021, along with several from other southwest Iowa communities.

Joseph Chubick won the 80th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s $50,000 Super Crossword scratch game, according to a press release from the Iowa Lottery. He purchased his winning ticket at Super Convenience Store & Groceries, 2547 Second Ave. in Council Bluffs, and claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Clive.

The $50,000 Super Crossword is a $5 scratch game that features 102 top prizes of $50,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.53, according to the Iowa Lottery. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.

