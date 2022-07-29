 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bluffs man sentenced to 16 years for sex trafficking between Iowa and Nebraska

Jesse Cody, 34, of Council Bluffs, was sentenced to 16 years in federal prison earlier this week for sex trafficking two teenagers between Iowa and Nebraska.

There is no parole in the federal system. After his release, Cody will have to register as a sex offender and serve a five-year term of supervised release.

A federal jury previously convicted Cody of trafficking an 18-year-old victim in foster care and a 19-year-old woman who resided in Omaha.

The foster care victim testified at trial that Cody forced her to have sex with men for money for Cody’s financial gain. She testified that Cody beat, raped and choked her when she would refuse to comply with his demands.

Cody induced the second victim, then a college student, into being trafficked by misrepresenting to the victim the money that she could make and the lifestyle that she would lead. Cody instead took most of the money for himself. 

This case was investigated by the FBI and the Omaha Police Department and was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice and led by United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims, according to a news release.

Cody was sentenced by the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska.

