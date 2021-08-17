Bluffs man wins $50k in Powerball

CLIVE — A Council Bluffs man chose his own numbers and won a $50,000 Powerball prize, according to the Iowa Lottery.

“I started picking my own numbers probably three or four months ago,” Thomas Binau told officials on Friday as he claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Clive. “I use my sister’s birthday, my two brothers’, mine and my mom’s and dad’s.”

Binau, 54, matched four of five white balls and the Powerball in the Aug. 11 drawing and was one number away from winning that night’s $241.9 million jackpot, a press release from the Iowa Lottery stated. He and his wife, Tammy, purchased the winning ticket during a stop for groceries at Super Saver, 1141 N. Broadway in Council Bluffs.

The day after the drawing, he pulled up the winning numbers on his phone and realized his good fortune.

“I probably checked it two or three times before I called my wife and told her,” Binau said. “I was so nervous, shaking. I was going to sign the back of the ticket and I was shaking so bad that I could hardly sign.”

Binau said he and his wife have a plan for the winnings.

“I want to get some bills caught up and I’m probably going to just put it in the bank for emergencies,” he said.