Council Bluffs native Eric Spitznagle has been named to the Hy-Vee Hall of Fame. Spitznagle, a Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh supervisor, was named Hy-Vee’s Retail Supervisor of the Year for 2022.

Hy-Vee Chief Operating Officer Kevin Sherlock noted Spitznagle’s demonstrated leadership skills as a key reason he was named to the Hy-Vee Hall of Fame.

“Eric has played a huge role in the successful opening of the Des Moines-area Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh locations,” Sherlock said. “From store setup, to training, to grand opening, Eric is there each step of the way to ensure our success. Eric is just someone who knows how to get things done.”

Spitznagle’s career with Hy-Vee began in 1998 at the Linden Market Hy-Vee in Omaha, Nebraska, as a full-time shift manager. In 1999, he moved to assistant manager. Spitznagle was promoted to wine and spirits manager the following year and later moved to bakery manager. In 2007, he took over as the convenience store manager. In 2014, Spitznagle was promoted to convenience store supervisor. He moved into his current position as a Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh supervisor in 2018.

Spitznagle is a graduate of Lewis Central High School in Council Bluffs, Iowa. He furthered his education at Iowa Western Community College, earning his associates degree in science. Spitznagle is married to Gena, and they have a son, Talen, and two daughters, Addison and Avery.