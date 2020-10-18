Bluffs PD, Sheriff's Office talk department diversity, recruitment

“Do people truly understand that it’s inappropriate and illegal for me to go out and say, ‘I want you, you, you, you and you, I’m going to exclude all these white males because they are now overrepresented in our department?’” Carmody said.

From a diversity standpoint, the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office is in a similar boat as the local police department. Of the office’s 54 sworn deputies, 53 are white and one is Hispanic. There are also four women deputies on the force, according to Chief Deputy Rob Ambrose.

He echoed Carmody’s sentiment regarding the challenge of simply getting the right people through the door to take on what is arguably one of the most difficult occupations. Ambrose and Carmody both said fewer and fewer people are applying to get into law enforcement, and this makes it even more difficult to diversify a department.

“Ideally, it would be nice to have an equal amount of representation from all the different (ethnic) groups, and have everybody represented …” Ambrose said. “But at this time, it’s just not the reality.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Carmody added that minorities are heavily recruited to private sector jobs, which can make it more difficult to attract them to a dangerous profession that oftentimes isn’t as lucrative as other business ventures.