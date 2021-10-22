 Skip to main content
Bluffs Police Department names person of interest in fatal shooting
Crime graphic 3
Susan Szalewski/BH News Service

The Council Bluffs Police Department is looking for a person of interest in connection with a fatal shooting that took place early Friday morning in the 1200 block of East Washington St.

Police and Council Bluffs EMS were called to that location at 3:42 a.m. Friday on a report of a shooting. On arrival, they found 24-year-old McKayla Glover with a single gunshot wound to her chest, according to a press release from the department. She was transported to Nebraska Medicine, where she was pronounced dead.

Police detectives are actively investigating the shooting, conducting interviews and processing evidence. As of Tuesday morning, no arrests had been made.

Police would like to talk to a person of interest, Vaughn White, 28, an African American male about 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing about 250 pounds, the press release stated. He currently has an active arrest warrant for Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Anyone who knows his whereabouts should contact either 9-1-1 or Council Bluffs CrimeStoppers at 712-328-STOP (7867).

