Bluffs Police Department to offer Citizens Police Academy in January

The Council Bluffs Police Department will offer its Citizens Police Academy again in January, according to a Tweet posted recently by the department.

The Citizens Police Academy is designed to give people who live or own a business in Council Bluffs the opportunity to learn what police work is like in their community.

Classes are taught by Council Bluffs’ police officers and cover everything from community-oriented policing to special weapons and tactics teams. The first class was held in the spring of 1992 and was a huge success.

Classes meet from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Thursday evenings. Each session of the Citizens Police Academy runs for 12 weeks. Class schedules are subject to change based on staffing, scheduling or other unforeseen circumstances. Classes are held at the Council Bluffs Police Departments Community Room located at 1 Ezra Jackson Way in Council Bluffs.

Participants enjoy learning about their police department first hand, the Tweet stated. Most of the classes are designed to be hands-on or interactive with the guest presenters. Those who participate in the Citizens’ Police Academy will find the experience both educational and rewarding and somewhat of contrast to the police shows they see on TV.

Attendees must meet the following established criteria:

Participants must be at least 18 years of age;

Must pass a background investigation check;

Must reside, work or own a business within the city of Council Bluffs.

Download a printable copy of the Citizens Police Academy brochure at councilbluffs-ia.gov/2493/Citizens-Police-Academy.

There’s a link to register for the next Citizens Police Academy on the same page. The Police Department recommends using Adobe Acrobat to email the form when complete. For more information, contact the PAR unit at 712-890-5400, option 7.