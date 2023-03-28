A 31-year-old Council Bluffs man was shot in the leg shortly before 4 a.m. this morning.

Police were called to the 500 block of South Seventh Street to investigate the disturbance.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Justin Juhl was shot one time in the leg during the disturbance, according to a press release from Bluffs police.

Juhl was taken by private vehicle to a Council Bluffs hospital for treatment before officers arrived to the scene. His injury is not life threatening.

Detectives and CSI staff are working the scene and interviewing potential witnesses. Anyone with information related to the incident are encourage to call 712-328-3728 or can remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 712-328-7867.