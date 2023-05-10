The Council Bluffs Police Department is searching for Clint A. Brown, 53, who has been missing since the weekend.

Brown went missing from his residence in Council Bluffs and was last seen driving a dark blue 2000 Chrysler Town & County minivan with Iowa License Plate IZG-974.

Brown has been missing since Saturday, May 6, and was reported missing on Sunday, May 7. The police department distributed information on the investigation on Wednesday, May 10.

The family is very concerned about Mr. Brown’s safety, police said in the news release.

If you have had any contact or know of a possible location, call 911 or make contact with the Council Bluffs Police Department at 712-328-4728.