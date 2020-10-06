Bluffs Police: Woman swerves to dodge animal, runs vehicle into lake

A woman drove into the smaller lake at Big Lake Park around 11 a.m. Monday morning.

She was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to Sgt. Jill Knotek of the Council Bluffs Police Department.

The woman was the only occupant of the vehicle, Knotek said.

Knotek said officials were told the driver swerved to avoid an animal, but they do not know if that was the original cause of the wreck. The vehicle, a silver Nissan SUV, went over a log guardrail and down an embankment before ending up in the body of water, police said.

Knotek warns drivers to pay attention and watch out for animals, especially during this time of year.

“Just do whatever you can to avoid distractions and drive safely and get to your destination,” she said.

More information is expected to be released later today, Knotek said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.