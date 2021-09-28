Bluffs school board approves sale of Madison Campus property

Murillo said the school district did not know about the Menards plans at the time they purchased the Madison Campus building.

“We had no idea that someone was going to buy the mall and tear it down and build a Menards,” she said.

Of the Kanesville building, Murillo said, “We can renovate that building. It is in the center of town where (it needs to be). We had students that walked into the building this morning, and I don’t know that they could have walked all the way to Madison.”

Said board President Chris LaFerla of the Madison Campus, “I think it worked for the purpose we bought it for. It served its purpose.”

LaFerla added that the district does not have to pay utility bills on the space its offices occupy in the Omni Centre Business Park. And the district only had temporary permission from the city to use the building as a school, he said.

“I think the best idea is to sell it. If we do sell that building, Kanesville has to be a priority,” adding that he thinks the district can give Kanesville students “the building they deserve.”

No one who attended the meeting spoke on the sale during public participation. Additionally, no one from the buyer's side was at the meeting.