Due to the weather, trash and recycling collection is canceled today, Feb. 16 for Council Bluffs residents on city waste services.

Trash and recycling collection will resume Friday, Feb. 17 and be delayed by one day with Friday’s routes collected on Saturday.

For more information, contact the Council Bluffs Recycling Center at 712-890-5454.

The Council Bluffs Community School District and St. Albert Catholic Schools canceled classes for Thursday, Feb. 16.

Due to inclement weather, the Children’s Square Children’s Center will be closed today, Feb. 16. Preschool and day care services will resume Friday.

In addition, the Children’s Square administrative offices will have a late start, with doors open at 10 a.m.

Carter Lake City Hall, Library, Community Center and Senior Center will be closed today, Feb. 16.

City staff asked residents to move their vehicles off of city streets as soon as possible to help aid the road crew with snow removal.