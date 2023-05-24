The Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter has awarded Deborah Petersen of Council Bluffs with the Gary Wicklund Lifetime of Service Award for her more than 15 years of service for the fight to end Alzheimer’s. Her dedication to the mission to end Alzheimer’s and dementia is in honor of her brother.

Petersen has dedicated her time, work, life and passion to the Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter. She holds an annual scrapbooking fundraiser for The Longest Day, sponsors the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Council Bluffs, was a longstanding board member, leads community education efforts and spreads awareness as a spokesperson.

In fall 2022, Petersen spearheaded a conference for local dementia caregivers to help educate them on topics ranging from managing caregiver stress and wellness, legal and power of attorney concerns, warning signs of Alzheimer’s and more. She is also a local attorney at her firm, Petersen Law PLLC, and helps families every day with estate planning, trust administration, elder law and more.

The Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter thanks Deborah Petersen for her service, passion and dedication as a volunteer. All Alzheimer’s Association volunteers are passionate, inspired and want to make a difference in the fight to end Alzheimer’s. Visit alz.org/iowa/volunteer to learn about volunteer opportunities and how to become a volunteer.

There are 6.7 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease — a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Iowa and Nebraska alone, there are over 101,000 people living with the disease and over 138,000 caregivers.