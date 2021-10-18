 Skip to main content
Bluffs woman wins grand prize from scratch off
Bluffs woman wins grand prize from scratch off

101921-cbn-news-lotterywinner-p1.jpg

Bernadette Morris of Council Bluffs scratched off a $30,000 lottery prize after buying a Bonus Crossword scratch off ticket.

 COURTESY IOWA LOTTERY

Bernadette Morris of Council Bluffs scratched off a $30,000 lottery prize after buying a Bonus Crossword scratch off ticket.

“I think my head was blank, I think I just sat there numb,” Morris said in a press release. “Then I gradually thought, ‘I really did (win).’ It was wonderful.”

Morris purchased the ticket at the Hy-Vee at 2323 W. Broadway, and said she noticed that she was scratching off more words than usual. Once you scratch off 10 words you’ve reached the game’s top prize level.

“I thought, ‘Well, it seems like I’ve got a lot of words,’” she said in a release. “I counted up to five and I kept getting another word and I thought, ‘Oh, this can’t be right. There’s no way this can be right!’”

She said she counted the words and went over the letters a handful of times and then called her daughter, Janet, to doublecheck because she “wasn’t sure she could be so lucky.” They took the ticket to a nearby gas station to confirm it was a winner.

“We decided I was a winner,” Morris said.

