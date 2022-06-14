Blum family celebrates Lt. Col's homecoming

Air Force Lt. Col. Dan Blum spent a year away from his family helping Afghan families find better lives.

More than 7,300 miles and 366 days later, though, he has finally returned home.

Blum, 42, turned the corner of his terminal at Eppley Airfield just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. He had just spent more than half a day in the air flying to Chicago from Doha, Qatar. A tight layover window kept him in the Windy City longer than he wanted to, but what he saw upon his arrival to Omaha made the long journey home worth it.

Blum’s wife, Joanna, and their three kids — Harmon, 9, Parker, 11, and Shannon, 14 — rushed in a for a tight, prolonged group hug. Tears of joy and laughter were plentiful. His welcoming party didn’t end there, though. His parents, Tim and Joan, as well as his brother, sister, nieces, nephews, and other extended family were part of the 13-person entourage who held signs and waved flags as they cheered his arrival. A handful of passengers on Blum’s return flight even stuck around to witness the joyous moment.

“Elation, excitement” were Blum’s first feelings when he saw the familiar faces of his loving family.

Following several hugs, high fives and other greetings, Blum expressed gratitude to his family for being there for him while he worked missions helping get Afghan people to a safe destination after escaping violence in their home country.

“It’s been a long year,” he said. “We did a lot of important things overseas with the Afghan evacuation and things like that. I just appreciate my family’s commitment.”

He said he also appreciated being back to the comforts of home.

“I’m looking forward to going home and sleeping in my own bed tonight,” he exclaimed.

Blum left home on June 7 last year, and he was stationed at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. A pilot by training, he said this was strictly a staff position. While flying is his passion, he said he was fine being grounded the last year to help out a good cause.

Blum is a Council Bluffs native. He graduated from Lewis Central High School in 1998 and went on to study aerospace engineering at Iowa State University. Upon graduation in 2003, he was commissioned into the Air Force through the ROTC program. He’s been a career airman ever since. He said the last year was fulfilling, but he was ready to be back home.

“I’m just so happy to be home, reunited with my family,” he said. “I’m looking to finishing out my career in my home town.”

After spending some time on leave, Blum will head to Offutt Air Force Base across the river, where he will be stationed for his last two years before retiring. He said he’s excited to get back to his main military passion: flying.

“I haven’t been able to do that for a year,” he said. “I’m definitely looking forward to getting back into it.”

“Then I have to find a real job,” he said with a laugh.

Before he gets back to work, though, Blum is taking a family road trip through the southeastern part of the country. They’ll visit some “long, lost friends” and see several sites while driving through South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.