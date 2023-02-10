The body of missing Nicholas Erisman was recovered in Lake Manawa early Friday afternoon, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department.

An ATV and helmet were seen in open water in Lake Manawa around midmorning. The Midwest Regional Dive Team responded to the scene and located Erisman's body next to his ATV.

At this time, no foul play is suspected, and the incident is being treated as an accident.

Erisman, 33, was last seen around noon on Thursday, Feb. 9. He was wearing a red, white and black ice fishing jacket, as well as a red and white helmet, brown overalls and boots. He left his residence riding his red ATV and was believed to be heading to the area of Lake Manawa.