On Friday, June 2, the Regional Water Rural Water Association lifted its boil advisory, effective immediately. The mandatory water usage restrictions remain in effect for the users of the Avoca Treatment Plant Distribution System.

The affected area includes members and customers of the Association in Shelby, Audubon, Cass, Harrison, and Northern Pottawattamie Counties. Included are the communities of Avoca, Portsmouth, Westphalia, Kirkman, Tennant, Panama, Earling, Exira, Persia and Brayton.

Municipal, residential, agricultural, commercial and industrial users will be required to continue the following the mandatory conservation order. Restrictions can be found on the Regional Water Rural Water Association website.

“It’s critical that users in the affected area observe the conservation order to help prevent system pressure issues that led to the boil order,” Doug Reed, emergency manager for Pottawattamie County, said in a news release. “The drought conditions and reduced availability of water along the West Nishnabotna River well fields throughout the county will persist and potentially intensify until the Nishnabotna Watershed receives appreciable precipitation.”

For more information, users should contact the Regional Water RWA Office at 712-343-2413 or visit their website. As part of Regional Water’s system, Avoca is currently in a Level 2 Water Warning. Avoca residents can visit the city website for local specific information.