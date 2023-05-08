Council Bluffs police responded to reports of a bomb threat Sunday at the Madison Avenue Hy-Vee.

A male called the store at 12:51 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, telling a manager that there was a bomb in the back of the store.

911 Center was notified of the call and officers responded, securing the store and making a complete search of the building. Officers then did a secondary search; no device was located.

Detectives are following up on where the call may have been generated.

The store is safe and open for business, the police department said in a press release on Monday.

"Hy-Vee management worked well with officers on scene to work through the incident while still keeping everyone safe," the release said.