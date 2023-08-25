A new bond referendum for the Clarinda Community School District will be put before voters on Nov. 7 as part of the regular city and school election in Iowa.

Members of the Clarinda Community School District Board of Directors voted to move forward with the bond referendum during their meeting Aug. 9.

The new bond addresses issues of critical need, according to the district.

"It is imperative we pass this bond issue this time around and get started on these projects as soon as possible," Clarinda Superintendent Jeff Privia said.

In March, Clarinda voters shot down a $14 million bond proposal. The new bond referendum has been scaled back and would only raise taxes $2 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.

Projects that would be funded by the bond issue include renovations to career and technical education, science and family consumer science facilities in the district. The media area and auditorium at Clarinda High School would also be renovated.

Secure entrances would also be created on the PK-3 and 4-6 sides of the elementary/middle school facility. Work would also be done to expand the parking lots at both the PK-6 and high school buildings.

The remainder would pay for a portion of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system improvements needed at both buildings. Privia said Secure an Advanced Vision of Education (SAVE) funds would also be used to pay for the HVAC improvements.

Since the new bond issue is half the size of the original referendum, some projects were removed from the priority list. The eliminated projects included the creation of an early childhood center, renovations to the 1956 section of Garfield Elementary School where second and third grade classes are held, building a bus barn and creating new administrative offices at the elementary building.

The decision to hold the election on the bond issue in November was spurred by the Iowa Legislature's move to eliminate the ability of school districts to call for special elections.

“We can only vote once a year now in November. If we waited another full year, the prices for these projects were projected to increase by $1.3 million based on current inflation rates,” Privia said.