The Veterans Business Outreach Center will host a Boots to Business | Reboot program in Council Bluffs on Friday, Aug. 18.

Boots to Business | Reboot is a one-day, in-person course offered to anyone, free of charge, and provides participants with an overview of business fundamentals while introducing techniques for evaluating the feasibility of business concepts.

The course provides assistance to those interested in exploring business ownership or other self-employment opportunities by leading participants through the key steps for evaluating business concepts and providing foundational knowledge required to develop a business plan. Participants are introduced to a broad spectrum of entrepreneurial business concepts and resources available to access start-up capital, technical assistance, contracting opportunities, and more.

VBOC is hosted by the Nebraska Enterprise Fund and is funded in part through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. The VBOC program is designed to provide entrepreneurial development services such as business training, counseling and resource partner referrals to transitioning service members, veterans, National Guard & Reserve members and military spouses interested in starting or growing a small business.

The event is being held in partnership with TS Bank, which will serve as the meeting location. TS Bank is located at 53 Scott St. in Council Bluffs.

Pre-registration is required and can be done at eventbrite.com/e/694793043697?aff=oddtdtcreator.

For more information, visit nebbiz.org/vboc.