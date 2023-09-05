The annul Botna Bend pancake feed is returning Saturday, Sept. 9 at Botna Bend Park for a morning of complimentary fluffy pancakes, sausage, coffee, orange juice and homemade, locally-sourced maple syrup.

Every spring, Botna Bend park rangers and staff tap the silver maple trees in the park and collect the sap to make homemade maple syrup.

Friends and families are invited to dig in from 8 a.m. to 11 at the Olsen Lodge, located in the center of the park at 42926 Mahogany Road in Hancock. A $3 per vehicle entry fee or Pottawattamie Conservation membership is required to enter park grounds.

Can't get enough of the maple goodness? A limited number of both $5 half pints and $10 full pints will be available for purchase.

After you're full, visitors are welcome to roam the 119-acre park on the various hiking trails, visit the archery range, disc golf on the course or observe the wildlife. Elk and bison herds roam the grounds and are believed to be the only known herds of the not-so-gentle giants in the area.

Park rangers ask guests to note that elk and bison are wild animals and very protective of their young. They advise visitors to avoid stressing the herds, standing several feet from the fencing and at no time reach hands or fingers through the fence.

For more information, visit the park's website at pottconservation.com.

•••

Tuesday, Sept. 5

• Play new and classic games at Adult Board Game Night from 6 to 8:45 p.m. at the Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave. This groups meets the first and third Tuesday of each month and is free to attend.

Wednesday, Sept. 6

• Shop the Avoca Main Street Farmers Market from 5 to 7 p.m. on the 200 block of Elm Street. Entertainment and family activities are featured from the Avoca Public Library and Avoca Main Street.

• The City of Council Bluffs will host a 15-mile bike ride along the First Avenue Trail. Meet at the Railway Inn, 115 S. 12th St., around 5 p.m. Ride departs around 6 p.m. The route varies each week but is mostly flat. Rides are open to everyone — families, novice and amateur riders.

Thursday, Sept. 7

• CountryHouse will host Queso and Questions from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Hoy Event Center, 1414 Broadway. Free refreshments will be served. The event topic is Brain Health and Memory Care and will feature the following panelists: Shelly Otten, executive director, CountryHouse Residence; Jessica Duncan, walk manager, Alzheimer’s Association; and Lois Turner, senior program director, YMCA Healthy Living Center. Space is limited. Those interested should RSVP to Libby at 712-355-8469 or lhiers@countryhouse.net.