Boy on bicycle critically injured when struck by car on Kanesville Saturday

A 9-year-old boy was critically injured Saturday when he was bicycling across Kanesville Boulevard and was struck by a vehicle.
The boy was traveling north on Harrison Street at 8:37 p.m. when a driver in a westbound vehicle on Kanesville did not see the bicycle and struck him, according to a press release from the Council Bluffs Police Department.
The boy was transported to Nebraska Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. The crash is still under investigation.
Tim Johnson
