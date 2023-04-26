A group of Harrison County businesses will participate in a fundraiser to help cancer patients this weekend.

The third annual Boyer Valley Corridor Boutique Crawl-Ladies Day Out will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at participating businesses in Dunlap, Woodbine, Logan and Missouri Valley. Each site will sell raffle tickets for a gift basket for $5 each and can punch tickets for visitors. The ticket selected in each community will be entered into a final drawing for the basket, according to Dollie Bothwell, owner of Fleurish at 402 Walker St. in Woodbine.

Guests can participate in a class on Kokedama — a type of plant arrangement design — at 9:30 a.m. at Fleurish, take Girlfriend Pink Out pictures from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kelli Marie Photography at 310 Lincolnway in Woodbine, eat lunch at Good Fellows Restaurant in Woodbine from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (which will hold fashion shows at 11:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.) and, of course, shop at any or all of the participating businesses.

“We have some really great restaurants and boutiques, so I hope folks come out and participate,” Bothwell said.

Proceeds from the raffle will go to the nonprofit Check the Girls Foundation, which connects with hospitals, schools, grocery stores and restaurants to provide direct assistance to patients undergoing cancer treatments in the form of gas cards and meals.

“Their main goal is to help subsidize them with gas cards and such for their trips to treatment,” Bothwell said.

Participating locations will include the following:

Dunlap — Custom Trends, 111 Iowa Ave. Suite 1; Schaben from Scratch + Common Threads, 611 Iowa Ave.; and Vintage Envy Boutique, 609 Iowa Ave.

Woodbine — Maxine’s Boutique & More, 63 Fifth St.; Fleurish, 402 Walker St.; Aroma Bakery (Coffee) 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., 409 Walker St.; Book Sale at Woodbine Carnegie Public Library, 58 Fifth St., 9 a.m. to noon; Kellie Marie Photography, 310 Lincolnway St.

Logan — She Market Pop Up, 303 E. Seventh St.; Grey Gelding Coffee Co., 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., 313 E. Seventh St.; One Farm, 215 E. Seventh St.; All Things Diva, 121 N. Fourth St.; and Rust Bucket, 412 E. Seventh St.

Missouri Valley — Fisher’s Petals & Posies, 410 E. Erie St.; Mack Black, 507 E. Erie St.; Rise & Grind Coffee Co., 401 E. Erie St.; and Harrison Co. Welcome Center, 2931 Monroe Ave.