Boys and Girls Clubs of the Midlands officials signed a beam Wednesday to dedicate a new facility under construction on the Carter Lake Boys and Girls Club campus.

“It’s a pretty exciting time to be at the Carter Lake Club,” said Evelyn Taylor, site director since May. Taylor was program director at the Carter Lake club before leaving three years ago.

“It feels great to be back as the site director,” she said.

The new facility will replace the current building as the main clubhouse, said Elizabeth Donner, chief development officer. Boys and Girls Clubs of the Midlands will spend six months considering whether to repurpose the old building or tear it down.

“That building is 40 years old,” she said. “It needed something. You look at renovation versus a new building, and there isn’t much difference in cost.”

The metal building went up in 1981 and has had its share of repairs and additions, according to Richard Webb, CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of the Midlands.

“We have made a commitment in the last 10 years to really up our game with our club facilities across the community — and, as Richard said, this was one that we looked at very seriously, at continuing to renovate this club,” said Tim Holland, chairman of the board. “We’ve done multiple projects over the years, but we finally got to the point where there weren’t enough bandages to solve the issues we had with this club.”

The new structure will be set up with better accessibility, safety and line-of-sight visibility, Donner said.

“We actually don’t have a storm shelter, so the walls of the gym (in the new building) will double as a shelter,” she said. “It’s a new building — it fits in with the style of our other club buildings. We really feel like the Carter Lake community deserves that.”

Said Taylor, “I have seen this club come a long way. I’ve watched the kids grow up, and I know how much this means to the community.”

The Carter Lake Boys and Girls Club is a “staple” in the community — and has been for generations, Taylor said.

“There’s a lot of parents who have spoken to me about the many memories they (made) here as a kid,” she said.

The building was designed by Holland Basham Architects, and the general contractor is Lueder Construction Co. Construction is actually ahead of schedule, so the new clubhouse is expected to open in June instead of fall 2024.