Brief afternoon power outage in Council Bluffs restored

The outage, caused by a component failure in an overhead line, was largely observed in the area surrounding Big Lake Park and Shady Lane Ranch.

Outage boundaries included the 2100 block of Hidden Valley Lane to the north, the 20,000 block of Mynster Springs Road to the east and the 16,000 block of Musical Hills Lane to the west, all in Pottawattamie County. The outage's southern boundary was just shy of the 100 Block of Main Street in Council Bluffs, according to MidAmerican Energy.