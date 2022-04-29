 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bring out your drugs: Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday

20210428_new_drugtakeback_2

Tony Fiala, solid waste management superintendent with the Council Bluffs Recycling Center, sorts old prescription drugs turned over by citizens during a drug take back event held by the recycling center, the Council Bluffs Police Department, Prevention Means Progress and Heartland Family Service outside the East Broadway Walgreens on Saturday, April 24, 2021. This year's event is Saturday.

 JOE SHEARER, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

A number of community partners will host the annual Council Bluffs National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event on Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., locals can drop off expired or unused prescription drugs and over-the-county medications for safe disposal. The event will be held at Walgreens, 535 E. Broadway. Drop off will take place on the west side of the building next to the drive through lane, according to local partners.

Teaming up on the event is the City of Council Bluffs, Council Bluffs Recycling Center, Prevention Means Progress, Council Bluffs Police Department and Walgreens.

The event is free and will be held rain or shine.

Biden in Iowa pitches more ethanol access

Biden in Iowa pitches more ethanol access

Standing inside a distilled grain storage facility at a Central Iowa biofuels processing plant, President Joe Biden repeated a pledge his administration announced earlier Tuesday: They plan to make the higher E15 blend of ethanol available for sale during the upcoming summer months.

