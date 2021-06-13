Brownlee named interim managing editor as Brummer-Clark takes editor role at Omaha World-Herald

Mike Brownlee has been named interim managing editor of The Daily Nonpareil.

Brownlee takes over for Courtney Brummer-Clark, who finished her last day as managing editor on Friday. Brummer-Clark will be the new features editor at the Omaha World-Herald.

Brummer-Clark worked at the Nonpareil a total of 19 during three stints with the paper. She left a role with the World-Herald to become the managing editor of the Nonpareil in March of 2017.

“I am very much looking forward to this new adventure, and I have to say that my time at The Nonpareil has been very special both professionally and personally,” Brummer-Clark said. “I’ve appreciated the challenges and support from the community, and I know the future of the Nonpareil is in good hands on local and corporate levels.”

The Nonpareil thanks Brummer-Clark for her years of dedication to local journalism and wishes her the best in her new role.

Brownlee has been with the Nonpareil for almost 11 years. He can be contacted 712-325-5728 or at mbrownlee@nonpareilonline.com.