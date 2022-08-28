Bruckner, Knedler also to be honored with Mercy Heritage Awards

The Mercy Heritage Awards celebration has a long-standing history of honoring southwest Iowa leaders for their decades of service and philanthropic activities in the community.

The awards event, originally set to be held March 14, 2020, has been rescheduled for Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at a new location: the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, home of Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment.

The Mercy Heritage Awards will celebrate Jerry Mathiasen, Arts & Humanities; Larry Winum, Business; Martha Bruckner, Education; and Marie Knedler, Health & Human Services.

“This group represents some of our most accomplished and engaged community members, and the Mercy Heritage Awards ensures that they get the recognition they deserve,” said Denise McNitt, vice president of patient care at CHI Health Mercy Hospital.

Below are snapshots of Martha Bruckner and Marie Knedler. Capsules on Mathiasen and Winum were published in the Sunday, Aug. 21, issue of The Daily Nonpareil and can be found at nonpareilonline.com.

Martha Bruckner

Martha Bruckner served as superintendent of the Council Bluffs Community School District from 2007 to 2017. Prior to that, she was associate superintendent for educational services in Millard Public Schools in Omaha.

Bruckner spent time in the middle of her career as a professor and chairperson of educational administration and supervision at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Her initial experiences in education included positions as teacher, assistant principal, high school principal and, later, member of the board of education in the Ralston Public School.

Bruckner served as president of the international Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development in 2004-2005 and was named Iowa’s Superintendent of the Year in 2016. She has been described in publications as varied as Education Week, AASA School Administrator, National Superintendents’ Roundtable and PBS NEWSHOUR online.

Bruckner earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from UNO and her Ph.D. in curriculum, instruction and administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She has been recognized for her contributions to education, being the recipient of the University of Nebraska Teachers College Walter K. Beggs Award for Outstanding Service to Education and the Distinguished Alumni Award from the UNO College of Education.

While leading the Council Bluffs schools, she worked closely with many talented and dedicated educators and board members to implement programs such as International Baccalaureate programs at College View and Carter Lake Elementary Schools as well as Kirn and Wilson Middle Schools.

In the decade in which she served the Council Bluffs community, significant physical improvements were made to elementary and high schools, bringing all to excellent condition. In a joint campaign with the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation — along with leadership and financial support from Iowa West Foundation and millions of dollars of philanthropic donations — the Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex transformed from dream to reality.

The most important accomplishment, though, resulted in a 20-point improvement in the district’s graduation rate that was supported by focused work occurring at all levels throughout the district. Services such as graduation coaches and summer learning experiences and new traditions such as Promise to Success ceremonies helped focus student and staff attention on the goal of completing high school education and moving toward success for all students.

The district stressed annual themes that reminded educators of their importance in the lives of children, such as “All our Kids,” “Defy Gravity” and “Change for Good.” One highlight of her service was collaborating with many Council Bluffs representatives to help spotlight the Council Bluffs community as an All-America City.

Bruckner currently serves as Executive Director for the Metropolitan Omaha Education Consortium, working with 12 school districts and three post-secondary institutions to ensure exceptional educational opportunities for all students in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metropolitan area from preschool through college. Council Bluffs Community Schools and Iowa Western Community College are members of MOEC.

She constantly remembers, though, that her greatest blessing is the love and support of her husband Bob, sons and stepsons, grandchildren, siblings and each of their families.

Marie Knedler

The daughter of Dolores and Sylvester Hansen, Marie Knedler was the oldest of seven children. She was her father’s helper in the fields and with the animals on the family farm near Alton in northwest Iowa.

She attended St. Mary’s grade school and later Spalding High School in Granville, where she was active in speech, debate and musicals. She also worked as a nurse’ aide while in high school at the Orange City Municipal Hospital, the beginning of a life-long career in the medical field.

After high school graduation, Marie enrolled in the diploma nursing program at St. Joseph Mercy in Sioux City. She earned high clinical honors and well as serving as president of the student council.

After graduation, several of her classmates wanted to stay together and looked for positions in South Dakota, Nebraska and Iowa. Coming to Council Bluffs and visiting the newly built Mercy Hospital — all six of them were offered positions to work on different units.

Knedler worked days and nights on med-surg and then transferred to the Coronary Care Unit, where she later became the director. She did take a few weeks off the summer of 1973 and traveled throughout Europe — much to her parent’s dismay.

She worked in various nursing leadership roles at Mercy and, in 1988, was promoted to vice president of nursing. Several mergers occurred after 1995, and Knedler was selected to serve as the chief operating officer of Mercy Hospital as well as to other system roles in Behavioral Health, Home Care and Hospice, Emergency Services and Cardiology.

In 2009, she continued as the president of Mercy and was, at the same time, appointed as president of Bergan Mercy. In 2016, she also assumed the role of president of Creighton University Medical Center and worked to merge Bergan Mercy and CUMC.

She returned to Mercy in 2017 and retired in February of 2019.

Throughout her working career with the Sisters of Mercy, Knedler found many avenues to continue their ministry in the Council Bluffs community. She took many opportunities to lead and support nonprofit services. To name a few:

● Began a free medical clinic with Dr. Charles Edwards on N.35th Street – the beginning of our Federally Qualified Clinic in Council Bluffs now known as All Care;

● Secured funding from the Iowa West foundation for a behavioral health planning grant to form the Mental Health and Substance Abuse Coalition, which has now moved to provide regional delivery of mental health services;

● Worked with community leaders to form Wellness of Council Bluffs, which eventually merged with other nonprofits to form the 712 Initiative;

● With many community leaders helped to form Hospice of SW Iowa, now part of the VNA;

● As a founding board member of the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation, grew it to become a sustainable foundation for the future of Pottawattamie County and its citizens.

Knedler also served in many leadership roles in other nonprofit organizations, including the Chamber of Commerce and Iowa Hospital Association.

Married to husband Michael for 40 years, she has two sons, Jonathan and Jared. Both married in the last two years — Jonathan to Heidi Kauk and Jared to Jacque Klein.