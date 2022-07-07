Buena Vista University releases Spring Dean's List

Buena Vista University congratulates more than 500 students who were named to the Spring 2022 Dean's List. Local students who were named to BVU's Dean's List include:
Breanna Bolz, Oakland
Amanda Brich, Honey Creek
Tobi Brich, Council Bluffs
Amanda Childs, Hastings
Kimberlyn Christensen, Missouri Valley
Sarah Cogdill, Dunlap
Lexus Cordova, Council Bluffs
Savannah Davis, Council Bluffs
Callie Devine, Council Bluffs
Annabel Dirksen, Council Bluffs
Kenadie Doty, Council Bluffs
Cole Drummond, Council Bluffs
Lilian Fernandez, Council Bluffs
Dylan Foote, Council Bluffs
People are also reading…
Mason Griffith, Walnut
Kayla Harris, Henderson
Tyler Hetzel, Malvern
Jaymie Larrison, Council Bluffs
Brittany Lundergard, Woodbine
Garrett Mace, Council Bluffs
Sydney McLaren, Council Bluffs
Ashtyn Miller, Council Bluffs
Katelyn Neilsen, Dunlap
Mikaela Palmer, Glenwood
Lauren Payne, Council Bluffs
Jacob Privia, Underwood
Gavin Reineke, Dunlap
Nicole Schuppan, Glenwood
Kyle Siebels, Minden
Jessika Stevenson, Malvern
Laurie VanArsdel, Malvern
Katherine Warner, Council Bluffs
Taylor Wedemeyer, Avoca
Madison Williams, Malvern
Jaylin Woodward, Glenwood
The Dean's List recognizes full-time students achieving a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.