Buena Vista University releases Spring Dean's List

Buena Vista University congratulates more than 500 students who were named to the Spring 2022 Dean's List. Local students who were named to BVU's Dean's List include:

Breanna Bolz, Oakland

Amanda Brich, Honey Creek

Tobi Brich, Council Bluffs

Amanda Childs, Hastings

Kimberlyn Christensen, Missouri Valley

Sarah Cogdill, Dunlap

Lexus Cordova, Council Bluffs

Savannah Davis, Council Bluffs

Callie Devine, Council Bluffs

Annabel Dirksen, Council Bluffs

Kenadie Doty, Council Bluffs

Cole Drummond, Council Bluffs

Lilian Fernandez, Council Bluffs

Dylan Foote, Council Bluffs

Mason Griffith, Walnut

Kayla Harris, Henderson

Tyler Hetzel, Malvern

Jaymie Larrison, Council Bluffs

Brittany Lundergard, Woodbine

Garrett Mace, Council Bluffs

Sydney McLaren, Council Bluffs

Ashtyn Miller, Council Bluffs

Katelyn Neilsen, Dunlap

Mikaela Palmer, Glenwood

Lauren Payne, Council Bluffs

Jacob Privia, Underwood

Gavin Reineke, Dunlap

Nicole Schuppan, Glenwood

Kyle Siebels, Minden

Jessika Stevenson, Malvern

Laurie VanArsdel, Malvern

Katherine Warner, Council Bluffs

Taylor Wedemeyer, Avoca

Madison Williams, Malvern

Jaylin Woodward, Glenwood

The Dean's List recognizes full-time students achieving a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.

