Bumpy’ road ahead in shift on mental health care funding; Advocates differ if care will get better or worse after state — not local property taxes — starts funding

“We are committed and we are positive about bringing all of our folks together to work through this transition,” he said. “Will it be bumpy? We assume probably in different things, as you go through a major overhaul on how things are funded and so forth. That’s why we’re putting this group together because we’re committed to making sure that if there are bumps in the road that we get it smoothed out as quickly as possible. We’re not throwing up our hands, taking our ball and going home. Quite the opposite. We stand as willing partners to work with the counties and the regions and DHS and the providers and so forth, we just want this to go as smooth as possible.”