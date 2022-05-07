 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Burgers for Blue to honor local law enforcement in National Police Week

  • 0

Cobia Lodge No. 631 is preparing to host the third annual Burgers for Blue in conjunction with National Police Week, which is May 15-21.

Members will serve grilled hamburgers and brats to all area law enforcement from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 17 at the Masonic Temple, 130 S. Sixth St.

“The purpose of the cookout is to honor and show our support for all city, county and state law enforcement for their dedication and service to the community,” said Fred Gach, a past master with the lodge.

Guests can enjoy their food as eat-in or carry-out meals, Gach said. Members are expecting about 300 to attend the event.

“One of the principles of Masonry is to serve the community,” he said. “Cobia Lodge, as well as the other two Masonic lodges in Council Bluffs, contribute to many local organizations, charities and school scholarships. Burgers for the Blue is an effort to give a little to those who give a lot.”

Gach thanked this year’s sponsors — Fareway, Hy-Vee, Nebraska Coast Inc., A. Raymond Plumbing, Kim’s Service and Bimbo Bakery.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 questions about abortions in Iowa

DES MOINES — The possibility that the U.S. Supreme Court could overturn Roe v. Wade, thus sending abortion laws and regulations back to the in…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia intensifies attacks on Mariupol

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert